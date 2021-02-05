BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $1.11 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 56.2% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.83 or 1.00136566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00030733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

