Bitcloud Price Hits $0.0042 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $148,197.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.83 or 1.00315966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00031460 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $516.92 or 0.01369570 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00315567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00202558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00035164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,694,791 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

