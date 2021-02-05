BitCoen (BEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,287.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $84,474.93 and $1,287.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00382743 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001656 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,200.05 or 1.03266262 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

