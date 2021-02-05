BitCoen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,862.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCoen has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $85,310.12 and approximately $1,862.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00398625 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001964 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.29 or 1.01699934 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.