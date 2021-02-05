Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $838,230.70 and approximately $5,797.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

