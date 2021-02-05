Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.63 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.72 or 0.00030394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $205.28 million and approximately $25.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00249819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00097615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 138.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

