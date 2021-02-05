Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $197.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $176,904.59 and $197.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.