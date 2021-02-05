Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $14,162.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00250574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00100697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00031185 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 130% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.