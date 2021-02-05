Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

