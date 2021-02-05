Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

