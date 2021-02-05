Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $79,998.03 and $546.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00165718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00064044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00227359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.