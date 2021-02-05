BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,307.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $783,895.98 and approximately $26,307.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00250030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00100721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 302% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

