BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $4.90 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $2,083.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,859.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.21 or 0.04287758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00387323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.59 or 0.01200691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00484736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00396557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00239319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021285 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,528,375 coins and its circulating supply is 18,027,415 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.