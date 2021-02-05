BitDegree Tops 24-Hour Volume of $315.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $591,040.49 and $315.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00068845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.19 or 0.01321981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.91 or 0.06966221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

