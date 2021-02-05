BitGreen (BITG) Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $30,211.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00221943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009620 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007322 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

