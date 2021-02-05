Bithao Market Capitalization Hits $40.47 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Bithao token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bithao has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $40.47 million and $410,862.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

