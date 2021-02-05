Bitradio 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $82,596.45 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017937 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,661,567 coins and its circulating supply is 9,661,563 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

