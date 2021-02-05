BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Hits $137,426.19

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $137,426.19 and $42.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00301143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $804.09 or 0.02039070 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,845,625 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

