BitTube Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $20,332.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00395125 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

