BitTube (TUBE) Price Down 9.3% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $28,994.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00403609 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

