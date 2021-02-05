Bitzeny Market Capitalization Achieves $146,330.08 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $146,330.08 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.00394823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.