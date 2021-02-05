Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.75. Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 33,004 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a market cap of C$158.45 million and a PE ratio of -37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

