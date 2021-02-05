Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) Trading Up 5.3%

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 32,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38.

About Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

