BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 8.9%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 43,804,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 95,865,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.