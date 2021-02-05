BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 8.9%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 43,804,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 95,865,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
