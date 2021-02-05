BlackCoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $322,053.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010298 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,467,307 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

