BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.51

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and traded as high as $121.50. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 172,335 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.39.

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -15.48%.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.