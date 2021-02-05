BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises approximately 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.05. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,700. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

