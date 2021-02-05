BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $758.38

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $758.38 and traded as high as $780.00. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at $778.00, with a volume of 161,685 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 758.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.19.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane acquired 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.