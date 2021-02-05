Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,646% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

BXMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

