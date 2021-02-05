BLAST Price Hits $0.0011 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. BLAST has a market cap of $53,324.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 16% against the dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007951 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002687 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,318,119 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

