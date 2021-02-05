BLink Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $66,543.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLink has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One BLink token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.23 or 0.01365069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.18 or 0.07352730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020883 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

