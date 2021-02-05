Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading Up 164.9% Over Last Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $161,501.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 164.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

