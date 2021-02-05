Blocknet Price Hits $1.43 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $60,265.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004048 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,492,289 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

