Blocknet Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $43,283.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021242 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004004 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,491,330 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.