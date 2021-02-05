BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $2.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,224,967 coins and its circulating supply is 26,682,001 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

