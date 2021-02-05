BlockStamp (BST) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $9.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007756 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,225,884 coins and its circulating supply is 26,682,918 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

