BLOCKv Hits One Day Volume of $194,245.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $194,245.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.79 or 0.01202550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.43 or 0.05975945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.