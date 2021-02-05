Blockzero Labs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $288,337.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $288,337.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

