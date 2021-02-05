Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Capitalization Tops $9.03 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $70,417.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.01357605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.24 or 0.06948591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055977 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

