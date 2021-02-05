Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.21. Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.