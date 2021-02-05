Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 944,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after buying an additional 526,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 849,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

