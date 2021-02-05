BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Critical Review

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A 4.56% 0.22% Southside Bancshares 24.55% 8.68% 0.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BM Technologies and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.49%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than BM Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Southside Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A $2.36 million N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 3.89 $74.55 million $2.20 15.15

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BankMobile provides personal and commercial banking services through an online platform. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. BankMobile operates as a subsidiary of Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania).

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 80 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

