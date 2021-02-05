BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EDR traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.28. 498,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,922. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$988.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.