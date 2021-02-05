BMO Capital Markets Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 79,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,057. The firm has a market cap of $768.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

