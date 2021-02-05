BMO Capital Markets Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $45.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 68.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $13.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. The company had a trading volume of 462,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,050.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $140,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.