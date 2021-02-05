BMO Capital Markets Trims BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$59.50

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.68.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.62. 1,353,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.28.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3373347 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

