BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.50).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

EPA:BNP opened at €42.49 ($49.98) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.17.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.