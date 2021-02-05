BOLT Market Cap Hits $3.81 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $197,767.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.44 or 0.06102810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars.

