BOMB Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $604,076.47 and $168,269.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.45 or 1.00413040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00031395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,016 coins and its circulating supply is 912,228 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.