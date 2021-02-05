Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 7,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$18,694.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,219,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,269,918.68.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,218. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.67. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

